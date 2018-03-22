Tex McIver, star witness tell different version of events in his murder trial

Jurors got to hear from Tex McIver Thursday after he shot and killed his wife, Diane. He’s on trial for murder but says the shooting was an accident.

Jurors watched a video of an interview that took place two days after the shooting.

Two Atlanta police detectives ran the interview. Tex McIver was there with two attorneys, and for the first time ever, we are hearing specifically every detail from McIver.

McIver told police he fell asleep in the car on the way back to Atlanta. He said he woke up when he felt the car going downhill because he says he knows the connector doesn't go downhill. McIver told police he asked Diane for his gun because "every turn we made seemed like it was getting darker and darker, and more and more people were out," McIver added. "It made the hair on the back of his neck raise."

McIver then told police he must have drifted back to sleep, and then Dani Jo Carter came to a stop.

"Dani Jo came to a stop, and I was handling the gun. I didn't realize it was in my lap and it went off," he said in the video interview.

McIver told police that after the gun went off, he yelled, “Is everyone alright?” but that's inconsistent with what Carter told the jury.

Carter said McIver didn’t say anything.

McIver also told police in that interview that he only had a few sips of wine at dinner. Carter told the jury he had wine on the way to the restaurant, wine at the restaurant bar and a glass of wine at dinner.

At one point during the interview, McIver said, “I think I’m about to cry,” but a detective testified he never actually saw McIver cry before or after he made that comment.

