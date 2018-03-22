Homeowners hassled by contractors as they try to rebuild following tornado

The damage on Jumpers Trail in Fairburn is so extensive, it’s hard to know where to begin following a tornado that touched down in the area.

Anthony Chappell said it will take his family months to rebuild their lives, which was shattered into a million pieces.

“It feels like I’m vulnerable,” said Bernice Chappell.

And at their lowest point, they’ve been hassled by a bunch of contractors trying to earn a buck at their expense.

“There’s no need for me to talk to anyone else, but they continuously keep coming and coming,” she added.

“It has been hard to do, a lot of background checking because with the home being damaged and the internet being down, trying to actually get information on people has been hard,” said Anthony Chappell.

But for the grace of God, their close-knit, South Fulton County community came to their aid.

“Coming out here and actually seeing it, the devastation is traumatic,” said South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards.

Mayor Edwards put on some gloves and helped clean up.

“We’re just joining together to help each other,” said Mayor Edwards.

Help even came from the orange army of volunteers from Home Depot.

“So we’re going to get this done, get it cleaned up and put our people back to work that need to be, and get them the quality of life they deserve,” added Mayor Edwards.

The insurance commissioner's office had their fraud unit out here Thursday to make sure people are not taken advantage of as they rebuild.

Remember to never give any contractor money up front. Make sure they are licensed, bonded and insured.

