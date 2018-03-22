Man leads police on chase in stolen ambulance

Police say a man was arrested after he led them on a chase in a stolen ambulance in DeKalb County Thursday.

A trooper saw the ambulance entering I-20 from Hill Street when he noticed it didn't have a state tag, according to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol.

When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, officials say the driver of the ambulance fled and led the trooper in a pursuit.

The ambulance left I-20 on Flat Shoals Road and was described by police as "driving very reckless," striking two vehicles and hitting a telephone pole.

Police say the driver and a woman were eventually detained.

The driver had a suspended license and a warrant for larceny, according to authorities. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but police did not specify the extent of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the woman in the ambulance was released without charges, according to authorities.

