Man killed after hit-and-run in Atlanta

Police say a man has been killed following a hit-and-run in Atlanta late Thursday.

The incident occurred on Memorial Drive and Fraser Street SE.

Police say the driver of a gold or tan, mid-sized SUV was traveling west on Memorial Drive when the pedestrian was hit, and didn't stop.

The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.

