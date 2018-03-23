Young girl dies in Lithia Springs house fire

A six year-old girl is dead and her family is hospitalized following a house fire in Douglas County on Thursday.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the home on the 6100 block of North Sweetwater Road in Lithia Springs.

The girl's mother, father and sibling were all taken to the hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

The identity of the girl has not been released.

