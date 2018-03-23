Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Atlanta Friday

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Atlanta on Friday to speak at the Tax Cuts to Put America First series hosted by America First Policies.

The event is being held at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on the corner of 14th Street and Peachtree Street in Midtown. Pence will bookend guest speakers discussing the Tax cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Doors to the event open at 1:30 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. start time.

Members of Resist Trump Tuesdays and Georgia Alliance for Social Justice will gather in front of the Lowes Atlanta Hotel to protest Pence’s appearance and speak out against his positions on abortion rights, LGBT rights, immigration and the environment.

