Former Georgia Governor Zell Miller dies at age 86

Former Georgia Governor and U.S. Senator Zell Miller has passed away at age 86.

He died at his home after being treated for Parkinson's Disease. After his diagnosis for Parkinson's, Miller retired from public life. “Zell has good days and bad days,” his grandson Bryan told CBS46 News in 2017.

Political Career

Miller served as Georgia's governor from 1991-1999. He defeated Johnny Isakson in the race after beating Andrew Young and Roy Barnes in the primary. He was later succeeded by Barnes.

He is currently the longest serving Lieutenant Governor in Georgia history. Miller also served as the keynote speaker during the 2004 Republican National Convention.

He was born in the Towns County community of Young Harris in 1932 and served as mayor of the town from 1959-1960 before becoming a Georgia State Senator from 1961-1964.

He's also very well known for the creation of the Georgia HOPE scholarship. More than 1.8 million students have gone to college in Georgia on HOPE Scholarships and more than 1.6 million four-year olds have begun their education through Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

These were his proudest achievements in his 46-year career in public service.

Statements on his passing

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal released this statement Friday morning on the passing of Miller:

"It is with a heavy heart that Sandra and I offer Shirley our deepest condolences on the passing of her devoted husband, Zell. Georgia has lost a favorite son and a true statesmen, and I’ve lost a dear friend. Zell’s legacy is unequaled and his accomplishments in public service are innumerable. Without question, our state and our people are better off because of him."

"But the mark Zell made in his private life—as a dutiful son, a loving husband, and a proud father and grandfather—are the ones of which I’m sure he was most proud. I was honored to serve with him in the Senate and have cherished his counsel for decades. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones, of which he had many. May God bless him and keep him."

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue

"Mary and I are saddened by the death of our friend, Zell Miller, son of the Georgia mountains, veteran & public servant. We are praying for Shirley, the Miller family, and his many friends. Zell's legacy will resonate in Georgia for generations to come. May he rest in peace."

U.S. Senator David Perdue

“Bonnie and I join all Georgians in mourning the loss of former Governor and U.S. Senator Zell Miller. Zell Miller touched the lives of many as a teacher, Marine, public servant, and friend. Throughout his career, Zell Miller was a strong advocate for the value of a public education and made it his mission to ensure Georgia students had the opportunity to pursue a college degree."

"Because of his work on the HOPE Scholarship Program, over 1.8 million Georgians have been able to attend a public college or university in Georgia who may not have been able to otherwise. His legacy will live on through them. Bonnie and I are praying for Shirley and the Miller family during this very difficult time.”

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle

“One of the great honors of my time in public service was serving under Governor Zell Miller. We will remember Zell as the Governor who gave Georgia Hope – a true statesman who helped build the foundation that allowed our state to prosper. Through his passion for education, love for the people of our state, and dedication to giving Georgians the same opportunities that led a boy from a small mountain town to become one of the greatest leaders of the 20th Century, Governor Miller leaves a legacy that will always be honored and celebrated.

“All of Georgia’s families and communities will feel the benefits of Governor Miller’s dedicated service for generations to come, and he will continue to set an example for what public service should be about. I know I speak for many Georgians when I say we will truly miss Zell Miller.

"Nita and I send our most sincere condolences to Shirley and the entire Miller family.”

State Representative Barry Loudermilk

"Zell Miller, former Governor and U.S. Senator, served our state and nation with integrity. We thank him and his family for a lifetime of service. Our prayers are with you."

State Senator Butch Miller

“Governor Miller was a friend to all who knew him. I knew him through my father-in-law, Jack Carey. Jack and Governor Miller were very close, having attended college together. One of my fondest memories of him is when he appeared on the Billy Dilworth Show.

Governor Miller truly had a positive impact on everyone he met and his impact on their lives will never be forgotten. He is an example of someone whose kingdom and legacy is not measured by what he had, but by what he did and the legacy he left behind. His commitment to this state and its citizens is truly commendable and will never be forgotten. He will have a lasting impact on Georgia through his message of honesty, decency, integrity and public service.

We will keep his family, friends and all of those he impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Today Georgia lost a legend, but his legacy will live on forever.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

