Fulton County Behavioral Health Dir. to hold child mental health forum

One in five children in the U.S. show signs or symptoms of a mental health disorder in a given year.

Would you be able to tell if that was your child?

Latrina Foster, director of the Fulton County Dept. of Behavioral Health, is holding a mental health forum called “When Love is Not Enough” concerning mental health and children. The forum is Saturday, March 24 at Tri-Cities High School in East Point beginning at 10 a.m.

If you can’t make that forum, two additional forums will be held in Roswell at Centennial High School on April 18th.

