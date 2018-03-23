6 tornadoes have touched down in north Georgia this year

Six total tornadoes have touched down in north Georgia this year, specifically in the CBS46 viewing area.

Three in Haralson County

Of the six total tornadoes, three have touched down in Haralson County in just a two-month span. Haralson County borders Alabama, and it's not unusual for supercells to develop in Alabama and travel all the way into our west Georgia counties.

One near Atlanta

Of the six tornadoes so far this year, one developed in South Fulton County, just southwest of Atlanta in Fairburn.

One injury, no deaths

Thankfully, there have been no deaths due to tornadoes in the CBS46 viewing area this year, with only one injury.

Tornadoes so far

February 7

(1) EF-0 in Haralson County with 85 mph winds.

(2) EF-1 in Heard County with 95 mph winds.



(1) EF-0 in Haralson County with 85 mph winds. (2) EF-1 in Heard County with 95 mph winds. March 17

(3) EF-1 in White County with 105 mph.



(3) EF-1 in White County with 105 mph. March 19

(4) EF-1 in Haralson County with 95 mph winds.

(5) EF-1 in Haralson County with 90 mph winds.

(6) EF-2 in South Fulton County with 120 mph winds.

What is the EF scale?

When a tornado strikes, you may often hear us mention an EF-1 or EF-3 on television, but what exactly does that mean? It's simply a scale we use to measure the strength of a tornado.

