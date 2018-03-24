Public service to be held for former Georgia Governor Zell Miller

Funeral arrangements for former Governor and United States Senator Zell Miller have been announced which include a public service, celebration of life, and an Executive State Funeral service.

He passed at the age of 86. Miller was home after being treated for Parkinson's Disease.

After his diagnosis for Parkinson's, Miller retired from public life.

"Zell has good days and bad days," his grandson Bryan told CBS46 News in 2017.

Public funeral arrangements begin Monday.

Public Memorial Service - March 26 at 10 a.m.

Young Harris College

Clegg Fine Arts Building

1 College Street

Young Harris, Ga 30582

Celebration of Life Service - March 27 at 11 a.m.

Peachtree Road United Methodist Church

3180 Peachtree Road NE

Atlanta, Ga 30305

Executive State Funeral - March 28 at 11 a.m.

Georgia State Capitol

206 Washington Street SW

Atlanta, Ga 30334

