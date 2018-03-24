UGA employee fired after hidden cameras found in Bulldogs locker room showers

Former Georgia Bulldogs assistant equipment manager James Purvis is facing several charges after police allege he placed hidden cameras in the locker room shower.

Purvis, who had been with the team since 2006, was charged with felony eavesdropping or surveillance, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $16,000.

"As soon as it learned of the incident, the Athletic Association notified the University of Georgia Police Department, who began their investigation. The University took immediate action, and the employee was terminated early in the investigation," said UGA spokesman Claude Felton in a prepared statement. "Based on the finding of the police investigation, no student-athletes were victims in this incident."

