Man with "Pale Face" tattooed on his face in custody after SWAT shooting in Florida

A man wanted in the murder of a child in Alabama as well as a gas station burglary in Hall County is in police custody after he was shot by a SWAT team officer in Florida early Monday morning.

Investigators arrested 28-year-old Carlton James Mathis, who was wanted in connection to a child's homicide in Dothan, Alabama. He was armed and trying to flee in a vehicle when he was shot by a SWAT team member in Alachua County, Florida. A second occupant of Mathis' vehicle was

Mathis is also tied to a burglary at the North Hall Texaco station in Hall County on April 1.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says, Mathis was allegedly involved in the murder of a six-month old baby.

He's currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Alachua County.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.