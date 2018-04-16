WellStar Health System opens Outpatient Surgery Center in Vinings

Guests tour one of three operating room suites located in the new 20,000-square-foot surgery center. | Source: WellStar Health System

WellStar Health System has opened an Outpatient Surgery Center at WellStar Vinings Health Park.

The 20,000-square-foot surgery center will provide residents in the greater South Cobb and Northwest Fulton areas a convenient, close to home location for surgeries not requiring a hospital stay. It includes 17 private, prep/recovery rooms, three operating room suites and three procedure rooms.

“Opening our Vinings Health Park Outpatient Surgery Center will allow us to meet the growing demand for outpatient care in the local market,” said Joe Brywczynski, senior vice president of WellStar Health Parks Administration & Development. “This addition allows us to offer a variety of outpatient medical services and procedures to patients close to home, in one location for increased convenience.”

The center will also provide onsite pre-admission testing, pharmacy and pathology support, a private patient discharge elevator and covered pick-up area separate from the Health Park’s main entrance. Patients will have access to various outpatient surgical procedures, including general surgery, non-cosmetic breast surgery, colorectal surgery, gynecology, urology, podiatry, urogynecology, ENT, orthopedics and interventional spine pain management and more.

“Performing the first surgery at this new center is quite an honor,” said Dr. Tim Ryan, an otolaryngologist at WellStar Medical Group ENT. “Often times, patients feel more at ease in an outpatient setting because it’s closer to home and less intimidating. I look forward to treating many different types of ear, nose and throat cases at this facility in the coming years.”

The addition will create 25 new jobs, increasing the total employment at the Vinings Health Park to over 175 team members.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.