WellStar Health System opens Outpatient Surgery Center in Vinings

WellStar Health System has opened an Outpatient Surgery Center at WellStar Vinings Health Park on Monday.More >
WellStar Health System has opened an Outpatient Surgery Center at WellStar Vinings Health Park on Monday.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
Police searching for a Marietta woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease have found the woman and a Mattie's Call that was issued has been cancelled.More >
Police searching for a Marietta woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease have found the woman and a Mattie's Call that was issued has been cancelled.More >
One month after CBS46 first exposed an electronics repair company operating without a business license, we found out they're still operating illegally.More >
One month after CBS46 first exposed an electronics repair company operating without a business license, we found out they're still operating illegally.More >
More than 1,400 people filled Marietta National Cemetery on Saturday morning to pay their respects to those who served.More >
More than 1,400 people filled Marietta National Cemetery on Saturday morning to pay their respects to those who served.More >
A man drowned at Lake Lanier Saturday after he and some friends were swimming back to the shore at Lanier Park.More >
A man drowned at Lake Lanier Saturday after he and some friends were swimming back to the shore at Lanier Park.More >
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
Police say a person was killed late Saturday after an accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Gwinnett County.More >
Police say a person was killed late Saturday after an accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Gwinnett County.More >
An Athens-Clarke County police officer has been fired after a collision involving his patrol car and a suspect who fled from authorities on foot.More >
An Athens-Clarke County police officer has been fired after a collision involving his patrol car and a suspect who fled from authorities on foot.More >
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >