Threatening notes left for LGBTQ members at Spelman College

Some members of the LGBTQ community that attend Spelman College in Atlanta will present a list of demands to administrators after they claim to have received threatening notes.

The students say the note were left under their dorm room doors. To address the problem, the students say administrators sent out vague emails which they say most students don't read.

One student who spoke with CBS46 News says she's giving Spelman administrators a week to meet a list of demands to change school policy. Among the demands, she wants gender neutral bathrooms in resident halls, sensitivity training and gender inclusive housing. If the demands aren't met, students say they're prepared to protest.

In September of 2017, Spelman's president sent out a letter saying the college would start to admit "students who consistently live and self-identify as women, regardless of their gender assignment at birth."

Spelman does not admit male students, including students who self-identify and live consistently as men, regardless of gender assignment at birth.

College administrators will only say they'll take action.

