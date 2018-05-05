Couple overcomes health issues

Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >
A nasty, disparaging tweet with racist overtones shows just how ugly the race for Governor of Georgia is getting. The controversial tweet was apparently posted by a top aide to democratic contender Stacey Abrams.More >
A nasty, disparaging tweet with racist overtones shows just how ugly the race for Governor of Georgia is getting. The controversial tweet was apparently posted by a top aide to democratic contender Stacey Abrams.More >
A man in Utah jumped off a second-floor courthouse balcony after running out of a courtroom on Wednesday.More >
A man in Utah jumped off a second-floor courthouse balcony after running out of a courtroom on Wednesday.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in three deaths.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in three deaths.More >
A former Marine who authorities say preyed on women in an area of Gary, Indiana, known as a hangout for prostitutes and drug users pleaded guilty Friday to killing seven women under a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty.More >
A former Marine who authorities say preyed on women in an area of Gary, Indiana, known as a hangout for prostitutes and drug users pleaded guilty Friday to killing seven women under a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty.More >