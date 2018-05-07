Could educators soon be armed in a metro Atlanta community?

A mother has pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash.More >
A mother has pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash.More >
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when family members of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when family members of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >
A nasty, disparaging tweet with racist overtones shows just how ugly the race for Governor of Georgia is getting. The controversial tweet was apparently posted by a top aide to democratic contender Stacey Abrams.More >
A nasty, disparaging tweet with racist overtones shows just how ugly the race for Governor of Georgia is getting. The controversial tweet was apparently posted by a top aide to democratic contender Stacey Abrams.More >
Dozens of activists chanting for change gathered at Decatur Square on Saturday calling for the removal of a Confederate monument.More >
Dozens of activists chanting for change gathered at Decatur Square on Saturday calling for the removal of a Confederate monument.More >
An infant has been killed after at least one dog mauled her in a Los Angeles home when her grandmother stepped away to get a bottle.More >
An infant has been killed after at least one dog mauled her in a Los Angeles home when her grandmother stepped away to get a bottle.More >