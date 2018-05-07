One woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Floyd County

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Citgo Gas station at the intersection of Covington Highway and Phillips Road in DeKalb County.More >
Abdus Laroche was arrested on May 8 when DNA evidence linked him to the 2002 murder of Pamela Crisler.More >
Between January 2016 and April 2018 Silva molested the girl at a residence in the 3500 block of Gilleland Extension.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate 34 officer-involved shootings so far in 2018. Eleven recent shootings have happened in less than two weeks.More >
A man was killed by police Sunday after breaking the officer's arm during a traffic stop in East Point.More >
A nasty, disparaging tweet with racist overtones shows just how ugly the race for Governor of Georgia is getting. The controversial tweet was apparently posted by a top aide to democratic contender Stacey Abrams.More >
"Ok, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.More >
In January of 2017, a metro Atlanta Uber driver said a passenger left a cell phone in her car.More >
Deputies had to restrain the mother of a 3-year-old boy Friday when family members of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing him appeared to smirk while waiting for his bond hearing to start.More >
We went looking for some of the best pizza in the city of Atlanta this week and we found it in Little 5 Points.More >
