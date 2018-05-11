Teen girls say fake cop targeted them in Gwinnett County

A suspect was shot in the hand by Sandy Springs police officers late Friday after they say he drove a vehicle towards them.More >
A fake cop put a real scare into some Gwinnett County high schoolers. Someone rolled up on two girls with flashing lights and told them he was an officer. But they knew better.More >
An Alpharetta police officer who was been suspended after he was caught manhandling a 65-year-old woman on dashcam video has resigned.More >
A man is dead and another injured following a shooting in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
An Atlanta man was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, necrophilia, burglary and tampering with evidence after he brutally beat and strangled a 60-year-old woman.More >
A fake cop put a real scare into some Gwinnett County high schoolers. Someone rolled up on two girls with flashing lights and told them he was an officer. But they knew better.More >
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a driver during a road rage incident in Gwinnett County on Monday.More >
On Tuesday May 8, Hector Ulises Garay was flown from El Salvador to Atlanta. He was arrested for an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.More >
Gwinnett County Police have arrested a driver they say hit and killed an inmate while on work detail.More >
The victim, 27-year-old Nathan Jones, was shot at least once and died on the scene.More >
After his initial political ad had people talking Governor candidate Brian Kemp promises to ruffle more feathers with his latest commercial.More >
An Alpharetta police officer who was been suspended after he was caught manhandling a 65-year-old woman on dashcam video has resigned.More >
A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by running him down with her car in a jealous rage has been released from prison.More >
More fallout for Atlanta-based restaurant chain Waffle House. Dr. Bernice King, daughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., is urging people to stay away from the restaurant until the company has a more in-depth discussion on racism.More >
Most people, when they retire, get a gold watch. James Harrison deserves so much more than that.More >
