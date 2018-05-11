Teen girls say fake cop targeted them in Gwinnett County

A fake cop put a real scare into some Gwinnett County high schoolers. Someone rolled up on two girls with flashing lights and told them he was an officer.

But they knew better.

Those young ladies who were targeted go to Mill Creek High School and they think the imposter was waiting to pull over girls driving out of a parking lot at the end of the school day.

"At first, we thought it was a kid from our school just pulling a prank on us because we were just coming from school," said Jordyn Purnell, who was targeted by the fake cop.

The two young ladies who were targeted say they never got out of their car, even when they were cornered in their driveway.

"We saw in the rearview mirror that he had blocked our driveway off, so we couldn't back up,” added Purnell. “So, we were like, we need to roll up the windows, lock the doors, and then we see him get out of his car and walk up to us."

"And it wasn't a kid or a teenager from our school. It was a grown man," said Sydney Purnell, also targeted by the fake cop.

Police searched the neighborhood for surveillance video and the best they could find was where the truck was just at the top of the camera's view. But they can tell it's a dark-colored Ford F-150 XLT between the years 2004-2008. It's got a crew cab with after-market tail lights and chrome running boards.

"They're red and blue flashing lights on the inside of his car on his dashboard, not on the outside," said Purnell.

According to the girls, the man pretending to be a police officer is about 6 ft. tall, 20 to 30-years-old, with bright blue eyes and brown shaggy hair. He's clean shaven and has a tattoo on the inside of his upper left arm, and he spoke with a southern accent.

"He took his shirt and acted like he had a [radio] and was like, I'm gonna have to call for backup. Then he walked away and I thought, is he going to get more people? Are there more people coming? Is he going to get a weapon? But that's when he ended up leaving,” said Purnell.

The girls say he was trying to convince them to get out of the car for about 10 minutes before he gave up. They were lucky that they threw him off by calling his bluff, but the next time he goes after someone, he might be more prepared.

