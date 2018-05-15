Vicious fight between girls recorded in bathroom during gym class

A fight between two girls at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County was recorded during gym class.

Now, parents want to know how it happened without teachers knowing.

The video clip sent to our newsroom is more than one minute long.

In it, we see two young ladies swinging wildly at each other as several others watch and encourage the violence.

None of the students we met after school had seen this clip before, but they recognized it took place in the girls' gymnasium bathroom.

Students tell CBS46 this is one of several fights that happened at the school recently and they're becoming hard to keep track of. No one we spoke to said they were surprised to hear a boy may have gotten into the girls' bathroom to record this video.

One thing is for certain, these girls are making a lot of noise, but according to the person who sent us the video, gym teachers didn't find out until long after it was over.

A Douglas County School District spokesperson confirmed the fight occurred last week and all the witnesses and participants received a punishment. They would not specify what type of punishment.

