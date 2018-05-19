Police rescue malnourished dog, issue arrest warrant for owner

Dean Moss, 51, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and 24-year-old P'Tia Moss is charged with possession of heroin.More >
Dean Moss, 51, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and 24-year-old P'Tia Moss is charged with possession of heroin.More >
The suspects, 22-year-old Yasmeen Griffin and 19-year-old Samuel Taylor, were both arrested at the scene.More >
The suspects, 22-year-old Yasmeen Griffin and 19-year-old Samuel Taylor, were both arrested at the scene.More >
Roswell police officers rescued a dog from a horrible situation, and now they're trying to find the man responsible for the neglect.More >
Roswell police officers rescued a dog from a horrible situation, and now they're trying to find the man responsible for the neglect.More >
Two people were arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Clayton County high school late Friday.More >
Two people were arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Clayton County high school late Friday.More >
South Fulton Police are investigating a dead body that was found in an embankment off Old National Highway Saturday morning.More >
South Fulton Police are investigating a dead body that was found in an embankment off Old National Highway Saturday morning.More >
The Georgia Student Alliance for Social Justice wants to see change, and with candles lit, they stood and spoke in the shadows of the capitol.More >
The Georgia Student Alliance for Social Justice wants to see change, and with candles lit, they stood and spoke in the shadows of the capitol.More >
Roswell police officers rescued a dog from a horrible situation, and now they're trying to find the man responsible for the neglect.More >
Roswell police officers rescued a dog from a horrible situation, and now they're trying to find the man responsible for the neglect.More >
Two construction workers are safe after hanging from a building in midtown Atlanta when a scaffolding snapped early Friday evening.More >
Two construction workers are safe after hanging from a building in midtown Atlanta when a scaffolding snapped early Friday evening.More >
If you're planning to attend a graduation ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, CBS46 has everything you need to know for the occasion.More >
If you're planning to attend a graduation ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, CBS46 has everything you need to know for the occasion.More >
Parts of Sandy Springs and Atlanta are on edge after neighbors say there is a suspected predator on the loose.More >
Parts of Sandy Springs and Atlanta are on edge after neighbors say there is a suspected predator on the loose.More >
A heartwarming photo of a Texas teen shading a woman with an umbrella is going viral.More >
A heartwarming photo of a Texas teen shading a woman with an umbrella is going viral.More >
Two people were arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Clayton County high school late Friday.More >
Two people were arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Clayton County high school late Friday.More >
A metro Atlanta woman suing DeKalb County for alleged sexual harassment involving a county commissioner now believes the county is retaliating against her.More >
A metro Atlanta woman suing DeKalb County for alleged sexual harassment involving a county commissioner now believes the county is retaliating against her.More >
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were married in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018.More >
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were married in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018.More >
It’s a video that is making the rounds on social media, and many have questions about what happened.More >
It’s a video that is making the rounds on social media, and many have questions about what happened.More >