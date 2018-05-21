Secret "Project Dashboard" to bring jobs to Cobb

Traffic concerns and business growth are two things concerning some people in Cobb County.

A secret business is looking to move to the county, an it's only going by the name, "Project Dashboard" to protect the companies identity.

CBS46 is told the project could bring over 800 top dollar jobs to the area.

"More jobs is always great," says Cher Eady.

People such as Eady like the idea of jobs coming to the area. So, to hear about published reports of a company looking in the Battery area is a plus, however, the secrecy leaves room for concerns.

"That's even more alarming because anything that is a secret and you don't want to let the public know it makes me skeptical. It makes me want to know what are you really doing and how can I be excited about something that is a secret."

CBS46 contacted Commissioner Bob Ott, who represents the area, to see how he felt about the proposed business, but he wouldn't talk about it.

The Cobb Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Cobb County also declined to comment on the new business and proposed jobs.

"I'm literally five miles from home. It takes me a whole hour to get home and I'm only five miles away," says Cher Eady. "The traffic is horrible. Are they going to build more streets? More highways?"

The land is owned by the Braves.

CBS46 will continue to investigate the secret project.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.