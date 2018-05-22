Guns stolen from evidence room of Lithonia police department

A small DeKalb County police department is dealing with allegations of serious internal theft.

The Bulldog learned, an internal audit found a handful of guns and other police department property was taken from the evidence room at the Lithonia Police Department. Guns, city officials admit, that were part of serious crimes under investigation.

The interim chief is currently investigating, and has not identified who might be behind the theft.

Nor would the city say which crimes the guns belong to.

The interim chief declined an interview.

City officials tell CBS46, police got an email from a vendor detailing how someone was trying to trade the weapons.

The Lithonia Police Department is a small department with a small staff. Officials say only senior members of the department have access to the evidence room.

