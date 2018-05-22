Man dead following triple shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta Police say one man is dead and two others were injured during a triple shooting in.southwest Atlanta late Tuesday night.

Officials tell CBS46 they responded to the scene in the 800 block of Smith Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened in the kitchen of a home.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

The case is still under investigation.

