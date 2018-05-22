Women making history across the nation this political season

Women across the country are making history this political season.
According to the Associated Press, there are 40 women across the country running for governor, including the two Democratic nominees in Georgia. The 40 women running for governor is the most ever, breaking the record set in 1994 when 34 women ran for governor.
There are 309 women running for Congress this year, beating the previous record of 298 people in 2012.
According to the Center for American Women and Politics, there have only been seven women elected to US Congress in Georgia History:
Also according to the Center for American Women and Politics, only five women in the history of Georgia have held statewide executive offices:
