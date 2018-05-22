High school coach commits suicide after alleged sexual relationship with student

A West Laurens High School wrestling coach committed suicide after finding out police were investigating an alleged relationship between him and a student.

Authorities allege Michael Slaughter was sexually involved with a female student while not on school property.

On Monday May 21, GBI agents obtained arrest warrants for rape and sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

When a Laurens County Police Department investigator contacted Slaughter he told them he would come to the station.

Shortly after the phone call, deputies arrived at the suspect's residence with a search warrant.

Upon entry Slaughter was found deceased.

GBI will continue the ongoing investigation.

