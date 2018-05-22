Democrats make history while Republicans head to runoff

The polls are closed and the results are in for the 2018 Georgia primary election.

Stacey Abrams made history on the Democrat side but Republicans Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp are now headed to a runoff in July.

Abrams is the first woman to win the nomination of a major party for Governor of Georgia. She is now one step closer to becoming the first black woman governor of Georgia.

Evans conceded around 9 p.m. She told her disappointed supporters that she would do everything in her power to ensure that Abrams wins in November.

Republican primary

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp will face a July 24 runoff for the GOP nomination for governor.

Cagle and Kemp beat three GOP rivals in a race characterized by strong support for gun rights and tough talk on immigration.

But no candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote as required to win the nomination outright.

Cagle garnered national headlines in February when he threatened to kill a tax break benefiting Delta Air Lines because the airline ended a discount program for the National Rifle Association.

Kemp made waves with campaign ads including one in which he says he has a "big truck" in case he needs to round up "criminal illegals" himself.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Stacey Abrams.

