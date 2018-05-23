Charles "CJ" Junior, former UGA wide receiver, dies at 57

Charles "CJ" Junior, a former wide receiver for the University of Georgia's 1981 national team, has died.

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Athens confirmed Junior died Tuesday in Bogart, Georgia. He was 57. Further details were not released, but according to a crowdfunding page created for him last year, Junior had been battling bladder cancer.

Junior played for the Bulldogs from 1979-1982, including the 1981 national championship team alongside teammate Herschel Walker. He had six receptions for 101 yards in his career. Junior earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education and worked for UGA for 20 years.

In 2000, he was inducted into the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame, and was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the Fraternal Order of Masons (Prince Hall).

