Austell woman killed after colliding with tractor-trailer

An Austell woman was killed Wednesday morning after colliding with a tractor trailer in Cobb County.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 1000 block Six Flags Road.

Police say 31 year-old Margaret Lightfoot was traveling on Six Flags Road when a tractor trailer pulled out of a private driveway and in front of Lightfoot's vehicle. The vehicle collided and Lightfoot was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 40 year-old Placencia Orlando, was not injured.

No word on if Orlando will face charges.

