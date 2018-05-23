Man arrested after barricading himself inside residence in Fores - CBS46 News

Man arrested after barricading himself inside residence in Forest Park

By WGCL Digital Team
FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46) -

A man who barricaded himself in a home on Ernest Drive has been taken into custody.

At 1:14 p.m. Robert Earl Gordon was taken into custody without further incident from hid nearly four hour standoff..

Forest Park Police and a SWAT team were called to a home on Ernest Drive Tuesday morning around 8:51.

Authorities tell CBS46 a man barricaded himself inside a house with a gun. The 30-year-old suspect has warrants for his arrest.

The man entered an acquaintance's home with gun and threatened to cause bodily harm.

The occupants were able to flee the home and notify police.

