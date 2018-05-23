Police: Man arrest, charged with murder following fatal shooting

Police have arrested a man they say killed another man March 28, 2018.

Kevin Jones, 37, was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday.

Atlanta Police responded to 2772 Revere Drive regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, units located the victim, identified as Juan Alarcon, with multiple gunshot wounds. Alarcon was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Jones was transported to Fulton County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation).