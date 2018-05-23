Darryl Halbert names Fulton County Police Chief

Darryle Halbert can officially add the title of Chief to resume after being named the Chief of the Fulton County Police Department

Halbert served as Interim Chief since December 2017.

“I am pleased that we have the opportunity to make this appointment,” said Anderson. “Chief Halbert is not only highly qualified, but he has deep working knowledge of the Fulton Industrial District and a strong commitment to public safety.”

As Interim Chief, Halbert was responsible for ensuring a smooth transition for the newly formed City of South Fulton Police Department while maintaining a high level of police service to the Fulton Industrial District. In addition to serving the Fulton Industrial District, the Fulton County Police Department is also responsible for oversight of security at many Fulton County facilities including the Fulton County Government Center.

Chief Halbert has served with the Fulton County Police Department for 25 years. During that time, he has held numerous roles, including Watch Commander for the Patrol Division, Public Information Officer, Accreditation Manager, and Internal Affairs Commander.

