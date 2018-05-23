How to appeal your new Fulton County property tax assessment

Fulton County residents will be receiving their new property assessments for 2018, and property owners should expect to see an increase in value.

To better understand your property assessment, please visit HERE.

If you haven’t received your assessment in the mail yet, you can find out online what your new property tax rate will be. If you go to the Fulton County Board of Assessors website, under Quick Links on the right-hand side you can search for your property. You can type in your information and your new tax assessment should come up.

If you’d like to appeal your property value, the Fulton County Board of Assessors website says you can file an appeal, but you must do so before the deadline printed on your notice. They also say because of the volume of appeals, the resolution could take some time.

If your appeal is not resolved when tax bills are mailed later in the year, you must still pay the temporary bill to avoid penalties and fees. Billing questions can be answered by contacting the Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s Office at 404-613-6100.

The website shows two methods to appeal your tax assement: online and manual filing. Online appeals are received and processed more quickly.

To file an appeal online, please follow this LINK to begin to file an appeal. With the new system, you can begin to file an appeal and save the transaction until you have completed answering all questions and uploaded supporting documents or photographs.

Do not click submit to file the appeal until you are satisfied with all of the information you have entered. Once you submit the appeal, you will not be able to make any modifications or add additional documentation. After filing the appeal, you will receive a confirmation email with your filing ID number.

For those wishing to file an appeal manually, you can download an appeal form HERE. You can mail or hand-deliver the completed form to the Fulton County Tax Assessor’s Office at 235 Peachtree Street NE Suite 1200, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303. If you elect to write an appeal letter instead of using the form, please include the following information in your letter:

Parcel Identification Number (Property ID number)

Property Address

Daytime telephone number

Specify your appeal method (Board of Equalization, Arbitration or Hearing Officer) Note: Additional fees apply when choosing Arbitration and Hearing Officer

State your estimate of the value of your property as of January 1, 2018

Specify whether you want to be billed at 85% or 100% of the assessed value while your appeal is being resolved (If you do not specify an appeal method or billing percentage, your appeal will be selected for Board of Equalization and 85% billing)

Attach any supporting documentation to support your reason for filing the appeal

While not required, it is highly suggested you mail the appeal using certified mail for proof of delivery. Manually filed appeals must be postmarked on or before the last date to file shown on the notice of assessment. The Board of Assessors cannot be held responsible for undelivered mail.

Appeals will not be accepted via email or far. If you appeal manually, you will not be able to access your appeal through the SmartFile system.

