New generators to be purchased for Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

The planes at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport can't come and go if there is no power at the airport. That was made abundantly clear December 17.

Thousands were ground because of an electrical fire underground.

Since then, changes have been made to help prevent that in the future.

"We've installed cameras in the tunnels to give us better visibility in case of any kind of problem," says Aviation General Manager Roosevelt Council. "We've also installed a smoke detection system in the tunnels."

Some backup generators are in place that could keep some systems running, but that capacity is expanding.

Approximately $130 million has been approved by Atlanta City Council to buy mega watt back up generators for the airport.

"If both of those sub stations go down that's when these generators would kick in and the goal is to provide 100 percent back up," says Interim Assistant GM of Planning and Development Tom Nissalke.

The generators will cost about $1.5 million a piece. They will run of diesel and can operate from 24-48 hours before needing to be refueled.

