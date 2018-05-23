Municipal court expected to come back online next week

It is not the place most people want to be but at least the Municipal Court of Atlanta made it convenient to pay for tickets by computer. Well, right up until the cyber attack hit and sent the court back in time twenty years.

"We went from operating off of our electronic databases on one day to not having access to them at all on the next so what we did was come up with a manual operating process to fill that gap," said Judge Christopher Portis.

Christopher Portis is the new Chief Judge at the Municipal Court. He says Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made it an immediate priority to make sure justice wasn't held hostage just because the computers were.

"She put on loan some very extraordinary resources that helped the court get back up and going… from that point we have been able to handle over 11-thousand cases moving forward with the manual process," said Portis.

Despite that success, Judge Portis says there will be an inevitable backlog of cases.

"We were able to return to about 85 percent operational status that 15 percent will present somewhat of a backlog of cases just because some folks were not able to come in and dispose of their cases simply because they did not know that we were up and going and back up and running…we will not penalize those individuals we will simply reset those cases," said Judge Portis.

The chief judge is putting together an improvement task force with lawyers, court officials and city council members to find better ways to streamline the process for visitors here.

"As long as your address is correct we will be sending you a new court date in the mail once our system is back up," said Portis.

In the meantime, the public's patience is paying off.

"I can report to you today that our public interface systems on our website and our case search our coming back online…and right now with the help of the city's department of information and technology we're looking for within the next ten days or so being able to bring back online all of our internal databases," said Portis.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.