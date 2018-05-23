Atlanta Humane Society removes 60 dogs from Murray County property

Sixty dogs have been removed from a property in Murray County after the owners were unable to care for the animals.

The Atlanta Humane Society removed the dogs, which are a mix of breeds including Boston Terrier, Maltese, and Yorkie, Wednesday afternoon.

The dogs are expected to arrive at the Mansell Campus in Alpharetta Wednesday evening.

