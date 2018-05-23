Tropical development possible in Gulf of Mexico

There is a 60 percent chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Regardless of tropical development, scattered showers and storms will continue in metro Atlanta.

Memorial Day weekend in Atlanta

Expect daily rain in metro Atlanta through the Memorial Day weekend. This is a result of a lot of tropical moisture that will continue to move northward over Georgia, regardless of whether or not an official tropical cyclone develops.

It won't rain all day, with the best chances of rain each afternoon and evening during peak heating hours. Your rain chances will diminish each night.

Alberto?

If a tropical cyclone develops in the Gulf of Mexico, most of the current models suggest it would remain a tropical depression. If it were to strengthen to a tropical storm, it would be the first storm of the season -- which officially begins on June 1 -- named Alberto.

