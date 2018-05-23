Deputies use beanbag round to apprehend man who destroyed neighbor's chicken house

Authorities say Joshua Libby crashed into his neighbor's chicken house before fleeing to him home Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 3900 block of Dicks Hill Parkway in Mt. Airy.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Libby at his residence but he refused to come to the door. He was seen holding a bible and a knife.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for criminal damage to property, deputies entered the home at 7:41 a.m.

By this time Libby had retreated to a basement room where he paced back and forth waving a knife at deputies.

Deputies made several attempts at physical and verbal contact before utilizing a pepper ball launcher. Ultimately deputies struck him with a beanbag round in the leg.

