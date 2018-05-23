Twisted Cyclone debuts at Six Flags over Georgia Saturday

Six Flags over Georgia's much-anticipated new roller coaster opens to the public on Saturday after nine months of construction.

The Twisted Cyclone will debut as the park’s 12th coaster. It simulates going into the eye of a storm and is a hybrid roller coaster made with both wood and steel.

“We go about 100 ft. up in the air, and we drop at about a 75 insane, steep incline and it is amazing,” said Divina Mims, the park’s communications manager.

“It’s world class,” said Josh Herrington with American Coastal Enthusiasts. “It is a very good roller coaster. It fits the park very well here. I think it’s going to do wonders for the park.”

The ride goes 50 mph along 2,600 feet of track.

