Crews respond to 5-vehicle wreck in Atlanta

Emergency crews responded to a five-vehicle wreck in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred on the southbound lanes of I-285 near Bolton Road.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, along with crews from Georgia State Patrol and Grady Memorial Hospital, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson told CBS46 there are injuries, but didn't immediately specify exactly how many people were injured.

