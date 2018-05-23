Crews work tirelessly to clean up illegal dump site

On a warm day in DeKalb County, crews worked tirelessly to clean up an illegal dump site off George Luther drive.More >
Using Federal funds and six years of planning, a 1.7 mile in length streetscape project has started.
Linda Rice never imagined a massive tire dump in her community would still be a problem months after exposing the eyesore.
On the eve of election day, Brenda Spurley sounded off on the DeKalb County Board of Elections.
A metro Atlanta woman suing DeKalb County for alleged sexual harassment involving a county commissioner now believes the county is retaliating against her.
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.
The polls are closed and the results are in for the 2018 Georgia primary election.
Authorities allege Michael Slaughter was sexually involved with a female student while not on school property.
A mother of seven is fighting for her life after being shot several times in South Fulton late Monday night.
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.
