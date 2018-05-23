Rockdale inmate cause of death remains unknown

An autopsy has unveiled injuries sustained by Rockdale County Jail inmate Shali Tilson who was found dead in his cell March 12.

GBI opened an investigation into the 22-year-old's death when he was found alone and deceased in his cell just ten days after being booked.

Investigators say there were no apparent injuries or identifiable cause of death when Tilson's body was discovered.

An autopsy later showed he suffered a pulmonary thrombi due to dehydration. A subdural hemorrhage was also identified, but the cause remains unknown.

Despite the finding, a cause of death has yet to be determined.

