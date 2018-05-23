Police officer accidentally shot while changing clothes at precinct

A motorcycle officer with the Atlanta Police Department was accidentally shot at his precinct late Wednesday.

The incident occurred before 9 p.m. at the motor precinct near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The officer - who is around 40-years-old and a 10-year veteran of the force -- was changing into his street clothes when a shot went off. A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department initially said the officer shot himself on the right side, but later clarified that they weren't sure if the officer accidentally shot himself, or was accidentally shot by another officer.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.