Teen fatally shot at Gwinnett County mobile home park

A man accused of fatally shooting a teenager at a mobile home park in Gwinnett County has turned himself in to police.

The shooting happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. at the Smokecreek Mobile Home Park in unincorporated Snellville.

Police say two men got into an argument near a basketball court in the area and that led to gun shots. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Ezekial Smith, was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.

The suspect, 31 year-old Robert Jennings, turned himself into police Thursday morning. He's been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

