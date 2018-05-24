Haralson County inmate walks away from work detail

The Haralson County Sheriff's Department is searching for an inmate who walked away from work detail on Wednesday.

Shaun Charles Madden, 35, took off around 3:15 p.m. from a local food bank on Helton Road in Bremen.

The department says Madden did not have a criminal record before being incarcerated on domestic charges and they don't consider him a threat to the public.

He's described as a white man standing about 5'7" and weighing around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011.

