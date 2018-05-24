"It's safe to sleep on Elm Street again", TSA agents confiscate Freddy Krueger glove

TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport got quite a surprise when someone attempted to board a flight with a replica of the glove worn by Freddy Krueger, the main character in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" movies series.

The glove was found inside a carry-on bag of a passenger at a TSA checkpoint.

The TSA posted a picture of the glove on their Instagram account with the caption, "It’s safe to sleep on Elm Street again. Freddy lost his glove at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)."

The also offer a word of advice to anyone needing to pack a razor glove on a flight. They advise to pack it in your checked bag.

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on May 23, 2018 at 9:52am PDT

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.