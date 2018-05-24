Police: Singer Jacquees arrested during traffic stop after throwing marijuana out of vehicle

Singer-songwriter Jacquees was arrested in Atlanta May 24, 2018.

Police tell CBS46 the 23-year-old singer, best known for songs such as "At the Club" and "B.E.D.," was stopped by an officer after laser speed detection determined he was driving 116 mph on I-85 NB around 3 a.m.

During the stop, the officer says he observed an item being thrown out of the passenger window. The officer approached the driver who advised him he had thrown marijuana from the vehicle.

Jacquees, whose birth name is Rodriquez Broadnax, was taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle uncovered more marijuana in possession of the passenger, identified as Stanesha Boutwell.

A total of approximately 3 grams of marijuana was recovered. Jacquees was charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering and possession of a controlled substance.

Boutwell was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

