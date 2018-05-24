Seat belts on school buses? The decision won't be easy

For months, the DeKalb County School System has been looking into what it would take to equip all of its school buses with seat belts.More >
Countless people visit the Citgo gas station off the Columbia Drive exit of I-20 in DeKalb County. But, many may not know, it's a hotbed of violent crime.More >
On a warm day in DeKalb County, crews worked tirelessly to clean up an illegal dump site off George Luther drive.More >
Using Federal funds and six years of planning, a 1.7 mile in length streetscape project has started.More >
Linda Rice never imagined a massive tire dump in her community would still be a problem months after exposing the eyesore.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
A motorcycle officer with the Atlanta Police Department was accidentally shot at his precinct late Wednesday.More >
A Georgia jury has awarded an eye-popping $1 billion verdict against a security company after an apartment complex guard was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl.More >
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.More >
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The defense has 30 days to file an appeal.More >
