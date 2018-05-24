Police: Man accused of snapping inappropriate photo of woman while shopping

Milton Police have released a warrant for a man they say has taken inappropriate photos of a woman while she shopped inside a Walmart.

A felony warrant has been obtained for 27-year-old James Barron for surreptitious recording of intimate parts.

A female victim told police Barron followed her while inside the store. After hearing two clicks, she turned around and saw the same male, semi crouched behind her holding a smartphone below her skirt.

After she turned around, Barron immediately began walking away. The female victim took a photo Barron with her phone as he continued to walk away.

He was seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 with a sunroof.

If you know the man in the photos or recognize the vehicle, contact the Milton Police Department.

