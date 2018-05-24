How to help prevent distracted driving

Memorial Day marks the beginning of the 100 deadliest days of travel, the typical time travel picks up over the summer months.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says there are several forms of distracted driving:

Manual distractions- Anything taking your hands off the wheel or feet off the pedals

Cognitive distractions- Anything taking your mind off of driving

Visual distractions- Anything taking your eyes off the road

There are several things you can do to prevent some of these distractions:

Finish all personal grooming before getting into the car

Eat or drink before long drives or stop to eat snacks

Make sure all passengers and animals are secured before starting the car

Make all adjustments to mirrors, GPS or music before driving

There is also technology that can help prevent distracting driving, especially via texting and driving. The Dept. of Motor Vehicles has a handy list of apps that drivers can download to help fight distracted driving. According to the DMV, reading one text message keeps eyes off the road for an average of five seconds.

When choosing a distractive driving app, there are a few things to consider:

Is the app compatible with your phone

Does it have the ability to block messages and phone calls

Can it track the miles you have driven safely

Will it provide notifications to parents

Does it offer rewards for driving safely and distraction-free?

The DMV reviewed four apps to help prevent distracted driving, and each one offers different options.

LifeSaver : Apple Store; Android Store Uses GPS monitoring and a rewards system Blocks users ability to use phone while driving Lets loved ones know once you've arrived safely to your destination Contains a "driver portal" for parents to help guide teens and set up rewards for safe driving

: Apple Store; Android Store AT&T DriveMode : Apple Store; Android Store Available in both Android and Apple stores Blocks any phone talking or texting and driving Can be set up to automatically start when driving over 15 miles per hour Parents can be notified if teen driver deactivates the app

: Apple Store; Android Store TrueMotion Family : Apple Store; Android Store Free on Andriod and Apple Has unique Trip Score. Each time behind the wheel, app rates overall drive and pinpoints moments where a driver was distracted Can compare driving scores

: Apple Store; Android Store Mojo : Apple Store; Android Store Free Automatically runs in the background and tracks each trip Receive overall score on how much you're swiping, typing or taking calls on phone Each minute you drive without engaging, you earn one point. When you reach 300 points, spin a prize wheel Chance to win $5 gift card to Amazon, Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts

: Apple Store; Android Store

