Dog dies after being left inside hot car for five hours

A Norcross woman is now in custody after authorities a deceased dog was found in her parked car at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Connie Wright Gomez, 46, told deputies she left her Rottweiler, Rambo, in her car when she came to visit the jail as a court visitor.

Preliminary information revealed the dog had been in the parked car for approximately five hours with the windows cracked close to an inch.

“I hope this poor dog’s horrific death reminds pet owners to make responsible choices for their pets,” said Sheriff Butch Conway.

Gomez was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and was escorted to the jail without incident. Rambo was released to responding Gwinnett Animal Welfare & Enforcement personnel.

